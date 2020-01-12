Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers temporarily closed

Southern Seven Head Start last week announced the temporary closing of its Head Start Early Learning Centers in the area for the remainder of the year.

Early learning centers were set to close at the end of the school day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Southern Seven Head Start said in a news release that families which had been impacted by the temporary closings of the centers had been notified of the decision.

“The decision to close comes with the utmost concern for the health, wellness and safety of all Head Start staff, children and families as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Southern Illinois,” Southern Seven Head Start stated.

The temporary closing impacts Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in all seven counties of the Southern Illinois region served by the program.

During the closure, teachers, parent coordinators and other Head Start staff will keep in contact with the families they serve.

These communications will also be an opportunity for staff to share activities that families will be able to do at home with their children to continue their learning experiences.

Families who have any needs during the Head Start Early Learning Center closures are urged to contact a staff member at their local center.

Impacted families are reminded that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org and social media regarding virtual activities and the eventual re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers in January.

Southern Seven said it thanks all Head Start families for their understanding and continued support during this difficult time.