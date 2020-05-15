Southern Seven Head Start enrolling students for 2020-2021

Southern Seven Head Start is enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Although normal registration events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t stopping Southern Seven Head Start from planning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Families can contact their local Head Start/Early Learning Center site to begin the enrollment process by phone interview.

Traditional Head Start is for children 3 to 5 years of age. The educational program is designed to prepare children for their transition into kindergarten.

The Early Head Start program is specially designed to meet the unique developmental needs of children up to age 3.

A Home Based option also is available which provides an educational experience to children and families during weekly visits.

Families can call the Southern Seven Head Start location nearest to them for more details. Information available on the Southern Seven Health Department Facebook page and at southern7.org.