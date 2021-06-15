Southern Seven Head Start to have two new early learning centers

Families who want to enroll a child in the Southern Seven Head Start program will soon have two new early learning centers from which to choose: one in Anna and the other in Golconda.

Southern Seven Head Start has announced that it plans to have both of the centers open later this year.

Earlier this year, Southern Seven Head Start closed its Anna Head Start center following storm damage to the building.

The new Anna Head Start center will include a modern facility closer to schools in the Anna School District, an indoor play area and easy access for delivery and pick-up of children.

The Golconda Head Start center will be new for Southern Seven. There currently is no Early Head Start program in Pope County. The Golconda Head Start program will enroll children ages 6 weeks to 3 years.

Head Start is a comprehensive child development program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Head Start serves families with young children age birth to 5 years.

Services include the areas of education, school readiness, social service, health and family involvement.

Southern Seven offers Head Start programs in each of the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Enrollment is going on now at each Southern Seven Head Start, including the new centers in Anna and Golconda.

Children can be enrolled in any Southern Seven Head Start program as long as they live in one of the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Families will need the following items to enroll a child: the child’s certified birth certificate and proof of family income, such as one month of pay stubs or 2020 W2s or taxes.

For more information, or to enroll a child in Head Start, call Southern Seven Head Start at 618-634-2297 or visit www.southern7.org.