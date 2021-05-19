Southern Seven Health Department announces drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Southern Seven Health Department has announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Anna.

The clinic is scheduled for Monday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People will be able to choose from the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“We like to provide as many options as possible when we can here at Southern Seven Health Department,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “People seemed to enjoy the convenience and ease of getting vaccinated in the comfort of their car at our first drive-thru clinic so we decided to offer that opportunity again and this time, with two vaccine options to choose from.”

The drive-thru clinic will be held in the Davie Street parking lot, just east of Main Street in Anna. This is the same parking lot alongside the railroad tracks where the Anna Farmer’s Market is normally held.

“Multiple people have called looking for another opportunity to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option for the COVID vaccine so we thought it was important to offer that and the Moderna two-dose option during the same drive-thru vaccine clinic,” Ryder said.

This drive-thru clinic will operate in addition to our regularly scheduled county health clinic vaccination locations also open that day. There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.

You can also schedule by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by dialing at (618) 634-2297 and selecting Option #5.

Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. Everyone over the age of 18-years old is eligible to get vaccinated at this event.

For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org