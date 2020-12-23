Southern Seven Health Department to hold mobile COVID-19 testing in Anna and Vienna

Southern Seven Health Department has scheduled free mobile COVID-19 testing events in Anna and Vienna.

The Anna testing will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Southern Seven’s Union County Clinic location on 260 Lick Creek Rd. in Anna.

The Vienna testing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Southern Seven’s Vienna Early Learning Center location at 513 East Vine St.

In a press release, the Southern Seven Health Department noted that the free nasal swab test is quick and easy, with results in as little as three days. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.

The Illinois Department of Health and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting these events.

Since September, Southern Seven Health Department has held 13 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing more than 1,000 people.

The Southern Seven Health Department encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. It is through testing that the health department can effectively track this disease and prevent its spread to our most vulnerable populations.

Residents unable to be tested on these dates are asked to watch for these symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, begin isolation immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.

On Dec. 22, Southern Seven reported a cumulative total of 4465 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

The Health Department continues to see community transmission of COVID-19 at social events and gatherings at alarming rates.

Southern Seven wants anyone who thinks they may be at risk for contracting this disease to be tested. For more details about the COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit, or for questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.