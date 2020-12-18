Southern Seven Health Department Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

Southern Seven Health Department is inviting anyone who lives in the seven southern counties of Illinois to take an online survey to gauge interest in the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Southern Seven region.

The anonymous survey has just seven questions and takes less than one minute to complete.

A link to the online COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance survey has been posted on Southern Seven Health Department's Facebook page and on their website at southern7.org

The survey can also be visited directly at surveymonkey.com/r/WP5LDX6.

“This is just one of many outreach tools we’re launching at the Southern Seven Health Department to help us understand how many folks would like to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing program. “The COVID vaccine probably won’t be available to the general public until spring or early summer but we want to do our homework early. This helps us with the planning process to deploy vaccines more broadly throughout the region in 2021.”

The first shipment of 160 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was received by staff on Wednesday and transported to Union County Hospital. Frontline healthcare workers at that facility started to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday. Frontline healthcare workers are considered to be paid or unpaid employees who serve in healthcare settings and have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

Based on current guidance from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Southern Seven Health Department expects to receive a weekly shipment of vaccine. These vaccines will be distributed throughout the seven counties based on guidance from IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Currently COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities under Phase 1A of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Phase 1 is characterized by having access to a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine.

For questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org.