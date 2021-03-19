Southern Seven Health Department offering walk-ins for vaccine clinics

Southern Seven Health Department has announced that beginning on Monday, March 22, walk-ins will be accepted at COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the region.

The walk-in vaccinations will be limited to the first 100 people in priority groups 1A, 1B, or 1B+ based on available vaccine supplies for that day. Walk-ins will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Southern Seven mass vaccination sites.

Individuals can still schedule themselves a guaranteed vaccine dose by booking an appointment online or by calling the Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center.

“This is a great way for us to reach folks who aren’t tech saavy or who may not have the ability to get on the internet to book an online appointment,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “We have seen a steady increase in vaccine supplies shipping to us from the state. At the same time, we’ve exhausted most of our waitlists for COVID-19 vaccines in each of the counties and want to provide more opportunities for people to get vaccinated.”

To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, appointments can be scheduled using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at: covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov

Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. At the current time, people must also fall into the 1A, 1B or 1B+ priority groups to receive a vaccine.

The state of Illinois announced that on April 12, everyone over the age of 16 will become eligible to get vaccinated.

Currently, the Southern Seven Health Department is operating at least two mass vaccination locations in the region every Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Call Center open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight at (833) 621-1284.

SIH Healthcare has also established a regional call center to assist individuals who may have difficulty scheduling appointments online for a COVID-19 vaccine. Their call center may be reached by dialing (866) 744-2468, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org.