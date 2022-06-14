Southern Seven Health Department plans new clinic location in Golconda

Southern Seven Health Department announced June 6 that it is moving its Pope County public health clinic from 205 Main St. in Golconda to 118 N. Market St. in Golconda. Doors are scheduled to open July 6.

Southern Seven Health Department has provided health care services to residents of Pope County for more than 20 years.

The health department said in a news release that the new location brings opportunities for future expansion of clinic services without increasing costs to residents.

Of the anticipated services, two programs will return to Pope County later this year: the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, and Family Case Management, FCM.

It has been more than 10 years since Southern Seven has been able to provide WIC and FCM programs in Pope County due to previous state budget cuts.

In addition to clinic services, the new location will eventually be the home of two Early Head Start classrooms.

Each classroom will serve eight children between 6 weeks and 3 years of age.

While Southern Seven currently provides home based services for Early and Traditional Head Start through its Main Street location in Golconda, this will be the first time Early Head Start classrooms will be available in Pope County.

The health department noted there is very little daycare in Pope County for this early age group, with many families traveling as far as 30 miles for childcare.

Expansion of the Early Head Start program will give families more opportunities for quality, early childhood education and needed family services offered through Head Start and the health department closer to home, Southern Seven stated.

Traditional Head Start classrooms for children age 3 to 5 years are located on the campus of Pope County Elementary School. The location of those classrooms will not change.

“Southern Seven is very pleased to be able to offer expanded services to the residents of Pope County,” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Southern Seven Health Department executive director/public health administrator.

“Many service gaps exist in rural communities such as Pope and additional services are always welcomed.”

The days and hours of operation for the Pope County clinic are still to be determined; however, the new location will have staff available to answer the phone each weekday. This will allow Southern Seven to answer questions and provide services much faster.

Currently, the clinic is scheduled to be open on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Early Head Start services are scheduled to be available Monday through Friday. More details will be provided by Southern Seven prior to July 6.

Southern Seven Health Department said that residents will be invited to an open house event following the July 6 opening, with more information to come.

More information about Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start can be found online by visiting southern7.org or by calling 618-634-2297.