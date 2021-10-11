Southern Seven Health Department Providing Free COVID-19 Testing for the Cairo Community

Southern Seven Health Department in conjunction with Alexander/Pulaski NAACP, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and Cairo School District #1, has scheduled free COVID-19 testing in Cairo for on Thursday, Nov. 11th.

The Cairo testing will be located at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2115 Washington Avenue. The testing is open to Cairo School District families and community members from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants in the SHIELD program COVID-19 test will just need to deposit a small amount of saliva in a test tube, and doesn’t require an invasive nasal swab. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.

Southern Seven Health Department encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. It is through testing that the health department can effectively track this disease and prevent its spread to our most vulnerable populations.

Residents unable to be tested on these dates are asked to watch for these symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If symptoms develop, begin isolation immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.

Southern Seven reported a cumulative total of 10,749 COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.