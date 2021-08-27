Southern Seven to offer COVID boosters for immunocompromised

Southern Seven Health Department on Aug. 18 announced that booster COVID-19 shots for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised will begin at the department’s seven county clinic offices beginning this week.

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the mRNA vaccines.

This includes people who have:

•Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

•Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

•Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

•Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

•An advanced or untreated HIV infection.

•Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

The health department advised that people should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition – and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

“Right now, booster shots are only available for individuals who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s contact tracing team, in a news release.

“That booster shot will likely give our immunocompromised community members an increased level of protection against COVID-19. Currently, a booster shot for the J&J vaccine has not been authorized.”

The COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people will be administered by appointment at each of the Southern Seven Health Department clinic offices.

You may add yourself to a wait list to schedule an appointment by calling the health department at 618-634-2297.

The health department said that it’s important to note that individuals can self-attest and receive the third dose wherever vaccines are offered, which may include your local pharmacy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3 percent of the adult population and are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.

For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit the department on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org.