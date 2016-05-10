Southern Seven to offer influenza vaccinations to state workers, retirees

Southern Seven Health Department plans to administer influenza vaccinations to state employees and retirees in the training center of the main building at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

The vaccinations for the 2016-2017 influenza season will be administered on the following schedule:

Monday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

State of Illinois employees will need to show state ID cards and state health insurance cards to receive vaccinations free of charge.

Each retiree must present a state health insurance card and another form of ID.

Dependents, spouses, contractual workers, survivors, consultants and students of state employees or retirees are not eligible for a free flu shot.

Additionally, employees who have opted out of health care sponsored insurance plans through the state are not eligible for a free flu shot through this program.

Employees who do not have State of Illinois insurance are encouraged to participate in the vaccination clinic and receive their flu shot for a nominal fee paid to Southern Seven Health Department at the time of service.