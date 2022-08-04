Southern Seven to offer second COVID booster

Southern Seven Health Department plans to begin offering a second COVID-19 booster dose following recent approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH.

Last week, IDPH informed vaccine providers that it has adopted the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, for a second booster dose for certain individuals at least four months after the first booster dose.

The recommendation applies to adults over age 50 and to immunocompromised individuals over age 12.

Southern Seven said the CDC also recommended a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for all those who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for both their primary dose and their booster, four months after their first booster dose.

Those who already received an mRNA booster dose after their initial J&J primary vaccine do not need an additional booster unless they are either over age 50 or immunocompromised.

Those requesting a second booster dose from Southern Seven Health Department must contact their local Southern Seven public health clinic for an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available at Southern Seven Wellness on Wheels events, without an appointment, while supplies last.

More information is available by visiting Southern Seven at www.southern7.org, on Facebook or by calling 618-634-2297.