Southern Seven offers new teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

Talking to a teen about pregnancy and abstinence is not easy.

And although the nation is experiencing an historic decline in rates of teen pregnancy and births, continued education and open discussions remain necessary, public health officials said.

That is why Southern Seven Health Department has implemented the new Pregnancy Prevention Program to give parents and their teens the resources they need.

The comprehensive, 12-course program covers a wide-range of topics, including abstinence and safer sex, birth control options, HIV and STDs, and encourages participation by parents and guardians.

The program is being presented to schools in the Southern Seven Health Department region as part of their health education class beginning fall 2021.

The program is funded by a grant provided by the Department of Human Services in partnership with the University of Illinois.

In recent months, health educators at Southern Seven Health Department began looking at rates of teen pregnancies in the counties they serve to determine where unmet needs remain.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the number of teen births dropped significantly in the region, from 133 in 2008 to 39 in 2018: a 109 percent decrease over a period of 10 years.

Looking at more recent years, the number of teen births dropped from 60 in 2013 to 39 in 2018: a 42 percent decrease.

The results from this shorter period in time indicate that teen pregnancy intervention has played a key role in reducing the number of teen births in the region and is necessary to ensure rates continue to decline, the health department shared.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide a medically accurate, evidence based, and age appropriate curriculum to the communities we serve,” Southern Seven Health Department health educator Cheryl Alvey said.

“There is a direct correlation between the continued decline in teen pregnancy rates and this type of comprehensive education. It is our hope that all adolescents in the area are able to participate and benefit from the program. ”

While parental consent is not necessary for participation in the program, it is required for the anonymous data collection surveys that are part of the ongoing research conducted by the university.

Southern Seven Health Department celebrates the historic decline in rates of teen pregnancy and births in the United States and highlights the importance of helping adolescents reach their full potential.

The Pregnancy Prevention Program is about ensuring positive outcomes for teens – connecting them to services and opportunities that help them reach their full potential and prevent teenage pregnancy.

For more information about Southern Seven Health Department’s Pregnancy Prevention Program, contact health educator Cheryl Alvey at 618-658-5011.