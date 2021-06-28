Southern Seven offers reminder about childhood vaccinations

With children across the region returning to in-person learning this fall, many of them are not current on their vaccines due to the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department reminds parents to schedule their child’s routine vaccination appointments early to avoid the last minute rush.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP, recommend that every child continues to receive routine vaccinations to prevent the spread of other diseases.

Southern Seven reports that immunizations decreased at its clinics by nearly 12 percent between 2019 and 2020.

“Like well-child visits, vaccinations are needed to keep kids healthy,” Southern Seven community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a news release.

Vaccines help protect all kids from 17 serious diseases including measles, mumps, chicken pox, polio, flu and tetanus, to name a few.

Children age 12 and older can also be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those requiring vaccinations are asked to call Southern Seven Health Department for an appointment, including children who qualify for the Vaccines for Children, VFC, program.

All seven of the health department’s clinics in the Southern Illinois area are back to their regular office schedules.

On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases, Rhine noted.

Vaccines are tested to ensure that they are safe and effective for children to receive at the recommended ages.

For more information, or to schedule a child’s vaccines, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.