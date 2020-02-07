Southern Seven: One new death in county as result of COVID-19

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, June 29, confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

The cases confirmed on Monday, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: one female in her 30s.

Massac County: one male in his 30s, one female in her 50s.

On Friday, June 26, the health department also confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: one female in her 20s, one female in her 30s.

Massac County: one female in her 20s.

All of those with new cases were being isolated.

Also on Friday, the health department confirmed the death of a female in her 70s from Union County as a result of COVID-19.

As of June 29, there were 197 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Also as of June 29, the health department was reporting a cumulative total of 299 positive cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

The health department confirmed that a total of 4,255 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of June 19.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of June 29 follows:

Union County: 179 cases. 109 had recovered. 19 deaths had been reported in the county.

Alexander County: 20 cases. 13 had recovered.

Hardin County: One case. The person recovered.

Johnson County: 20 cases. 17 had recovered.

Massac County: 11 cases. Seven had recovered.

Pope County: One case. The person recovered.

Pulaski County: 67 cases. 49 had recovered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, in Illinois there were 738 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on June 29, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 142,461 individuals, with 6,902 deaths.