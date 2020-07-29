Southern Seven reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 in region

The number of COVID-19 cases in Union County, and in surrounding area counties, continued to climb during the past week.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, July 27, confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

That was on top of seven new cases confirmed on Friday, July 24, and another 12 new cases confirmed on Thursday, July 23.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 16 new cases since July 23.

Here’s a review of the most recent new cases recorded in the counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department:

Monday, July 27

Union County: one male in his 20s, one female in her 30s, one male in his 30s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 50s, three females in their 60s, one female in her 80s.

Hardin County: one male in his 10s, one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 70s.

Johnson County: one female in her 10s, one male in his 20s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s.

Massac County: one male in his 20s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s.

Pope County: one female in her 80s.

Pulaski County: one male in his 50s, one female in her 80s.

Friday, July 24

Union County: one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 80s.

Alexander County: one female in her 60s.

Pope County: one female in her 60s.

Thursday, July 23

Union County: one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s.

Alexander County: one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s.

Johnson County: one male in his 20s, two males in their 40s, one female in her 50s, one female in her 80s.

Massac County: one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 50s.

All of those with new cases were being isolated.

As of July 27, there were 282 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Also as of July 27, the health department was reporting a cumulative total of 486 cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

The health department confirmed that a total of 7,883 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of July 24.

Eighteen deaths had been recorded in the region as of July 27.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of July 27 follows:

Union County: 261 cases. 160 had recovered. 18 deaths had been reported in the county.

Alexander County: 33 cases. 24 had recovered.

Hardin County: 15 cases. Four had recovered.

Johnson County: 50 cases. 22 had recovered.

Massac County: 31 cases. 12 had recovered.

Pope County: Five cases. Two had recovered.

Pulaski County: 91 cases. 58 had recovered.