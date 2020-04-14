Southern Seven Reports First Case of COVID-19 in Union County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms the first case of COVID-19 in Union County. The individual is a male in his 20s and is being isolated.

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:

· Johnson County: 1 male 20’s

· Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 20’s, 1 male 60’s,

· Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s

· Union: 1 male 20’s

Southern Seven Health Department will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19 beyond their sex and age range. This information is protected by privacy regulations and for the safety of those with the disease.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 1,173 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on April 13 bringing the confirmed total in the State to 22,025 individuals, with 794 deaths.

Residents can expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available. You have to assume that the virus is circulating within your community and take the actions to protect yourself and loved ones. Your chance of contracting this virus can be reduced by adhering to the following public health guidance:

· Maintain a social separation distance of 6 feet.

· Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. You can also use the bend of your elbow.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to more common respiratory illnesses. If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your primary health provider first for further guidance. Southern Seven Health Department is not offering a test for COVID-19. The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.

· Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)

· Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)

· St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)

· Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)

Southern Seven is asking everyone to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others. Follow the CDC, IDPH, and Southern Seven Health Department websites and social media accounts for trusted information.