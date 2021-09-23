Southern Seven reports two COVID-19 deaths in county

Southern Seven Health Department has reported two new deaths in Union County as a result of COVID-19.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The health department on Sept. 20 reported the death of a female in her 70s in Union County.

On Sept. 16, the health department reported the death of a male in his 80s in the county.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Sept. 20, reported 19 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved two under 10 years of age, two teens, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in the 60s and three in their 70s.

The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,918 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,810 recovered cases were reported.

Also as of Monday, there were 69 active cases in the county. A total of 39 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

86 newly confirmed cases. 78 newly recovered. 374 total active cases. 127 total deaths. 9,720 cumulative total cases.

Southern Seven Health Department reported on Sept. 17 that 43,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the counties it serves since the vaccine first arrived on Dec. 16, 2020.

The average of individuals totally vaccinated in the Southern Seven region was 30.25 percent, as of Sept. 17.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.