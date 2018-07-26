Southernmost Illinois tourism highlighted

The multi-million dollar impact of tourism on the Southern Illinois economy took center stage during an event which was held last week.

The event also highlighted Illinois Made products which are bringing people to the region.

State Office of Tourism director Cory Jobe conducted a media tour through Southern Illinois last week. The tour included a stop at a Union County agribusiness.

The tour began Tuesday, July 17, and continued through Thursday, July 19.

The purpose of the tour was to reveal the latest county tourism numbers and to promote the newest participants to join the Illinois Made program.

Events were scheduled at four participants in the Illinois Made program, including:

Tuesday, July 17: Crown Brew Coffee in Carterville.

Wednesday, July 18: Rendleman Orchards Farm Market in Alto Pass during the morning. Excel Bottling Company in Breese during the afternoon.

Thursday morning, today: Grafton Winery and Brewhaus in Grafton.

“Illinois experienced a record number of 111 million domestic visitors to our state in 2017 bringing new money to our small businesses, hotels and attractions supporting 335,000 jobs in the process,” Jobe said in a news release which announced the tour.

“Our success as a state depends on each county doing their part to promote the diverse ways visitors can experience their own amazing moments in Illinois.”

The Illinois Made program continues to contribute to the success of the state’s growing tourism industry.

Currently, there are more than 130 makers in the Illinois Made program, including locally-owned craft breweries, wineries, artisans, family-owned meat markets, orchards and more. Southern Illinois features more than 20 Illinois Made makers.

“Illinois Made is a critical part of promoting authentic experiences to drive visitors deeper into Illinois,” Jobe said.

“We couldn’t imagine a better setting to have our Southern Illinois media tour than the businesses that make the state such an amazing place for both locals and visitors.”

The Illinois Office of Tourism this month announced that 28 new makers were joining the Illinois Made program.

Illinois Made, which was launched in 2016, features a wide range of small businesses, from locally owned bakeries and craft breweries, to pottery shops, soap artisans and orchards.

“The Illinois Made program promotes authentic travel experiences throughout the state,” Jobe said.

“By expanding this successful program, we’re encouraging visitors to discover more hidden gems and travel to places off the beaten path.

“Not only does the program boost visitor spending and tax revenue for our communities, it builds awareness of everything our great state has to offer.”

Rendleman Orchards owner and president Wayne Sirles voiced appreciation to those who continue to support the work done by family farms in Illinois.

The Alto Pass agribusiness has been in operation for 145 years. Sirles is the fifth generation of his family to be involved in the business.

“I would like to thank everybody for supporting family farms,” Sirles said.

He also voiced appreciation for now being part of the Illinois Made program.

“We are really proud to be an Illinois Maker,” he said.

Sirles’ wife, Michelle, is vice president of Rendleman Orchards. She noted the important role and support of tourism bureaus. The Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau serves Union and nine other counties in the southern tip of the state.

“We’re all ambassadors for each other,” she said.

More about the Illinois Made program can be found by visiting EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.