Spay, Neuter Coalition event slated

Live music, a meal and more are planned at an upcoming “spay”getti dinner in Union County.

The Cobden Spay and Neuter Coalition is planning to host the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 near Anna.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will be available at the door.

Dinner, live music by John Reimbold and Mila Maring and a silent auction are planned.

All proceeds will be used to help support the cost of feline spay/neuter surgeries for low income pet owners in the community.

Proceeds also will support a new Trap, Neuter, Return, TNR, program which is making strides to stabilize the feral cat population in Union County.