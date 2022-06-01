Special donation replaces Grinch stolen during holidays

A popular story for the holiday season written by Dr. Seuss tells a tale of how the Grinch stole Christmas.

During the Christmas season in Union County, somebody actually stole the Grinch.

The Grinch was part of a display which was created by Independent Living Services of Anna for Gumdrop Drive at the Anna City Park. Gumdrop Drive featured many unique, creative, colorful and bright creations for the holiday season.

On Nov. 26, the City of Anna posted a message on its Facebook page about the theft:

“After months of planning and organizing, and countless hours of decorating by our businesses and individuals for our annual Small Business Christmas and Gumdrop Drive tomorrow, the City was informed that sometime between Wednesday evening and early this morning the Grinch was stolen from the City Park.

“This isn’t any Grinch and this is about much more than the Grinch:

“First, this display was designed and set up by ILS of Anna, a company owned by the Keller Family who operate independent living homes for those with specialized needs.

“If you know the Kellers, you know they consider these people part of their family and they participate in ALL City events.

“Secondly, this is about respect and consideration for other people’s property.

“Whomever decided to steal this should dig deep into their heart(s) and soul(s) and decide if this is something that they probably want to return in it’s original condition.”

The city’s message on social media closed with:

“As a City we each have a responsibility to be a good citizen to one another, a citizen who cares about the property of others and most of all the feelings of others.

“We will not let this deter us from our awesome events tomorrow, we will not let this pettiness drag us down, we strive for much larger and grander ideals for our future.

“Please be kind, considerate and enjoy everything we have to offer tomorrow. The City thanks ILS for its continued participation in our events.”

The story of the stolen Grinch does have a happy ending...just like the Dr. Seuss tale...

Tim and Melanie McReynolds, on behalf of the Oasis Shrine Club in Anna, made and donated a new Grinch to replace the one which was stolen from the Independent Living Services display on Gumdrop Drive.