Special patrols planned

Illinois State Police District 22 plans to conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols during March in Union County.

Plans for the patrols were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of District 22.

Alvey said the patrols will allow the state police “to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.”

Officers who are working the alcohol countermeasure patrols detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Alvey said that officers especially will be watchful for driving under the influence violations, safety belt and child restraint use violations, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, Alvey noted.

One alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 53 minutes in the United States.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.