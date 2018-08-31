Special playground planned at Anna City Park

Plans for the development of a special playground were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, at Anna City Hall.

The council also met in special session on Monday morning, Aug. 27.

At the special meeting, the council approved a building permit for the construction of a new facility for Pets Are Worth Saving, PAWS, of Union County.

The new structure will be located along Dog Walk Road.

Progress related to the PAWS facility also was noted at the council’s regular meeting on Aug. 21.

Plans for the development of a new, all-inclusive playground at the Anna City Park were shared at the regular meeting.

The playground project is being developed in honor of Hadley Ashby, a 19-month-old child who passed away in December 2017.

Those involved with the project are working to secure funding for development of the new playground. A lot of support already has been generated.

City officials voiced support for the project as it moves forward.

In other business at last week’s regular meeting:

The city council approved a donation of $500 for improvements at a veterans monument which is located near the four-way stop in downtown Anna. The local American Legion post is spearheading the project.

The council accepted a bid in the amount of $138,339.72 from E.T. Simonds Construction Co. for motor fuel tax street maintenance work in the city. Work is planned this fall.

The council approved plans for development of a pickle ball court at the city park.