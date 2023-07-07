Speeding concerns addressed

As millions of travelers hit the road for summer vacations, the Union County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, and the Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding and to help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,” Union County Sheriff David Wilkins said in a news release.

“Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law,” the sheriff said.

Drivers can expect a ticket from the Union County Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding.

Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Union County and the state July 6-31.

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.