Home / Home

Speeding concerns addressed

Fri, 07/07/2023 - 5:29pm admin

As millions of travelers hit the road for summer vacations, the Union County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, and the Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding and to help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,”  Union County Sheriff David Wilkins said in a news release.

“Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law,” the sheriff said.  

Drivers can expect a ticket from the Union County Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding. 

Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Union County and the state July 6-31.

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here