SPIN event scheduled in Union County

A popular Student-Parent Information Night, SPIN, is planned Monday, Sept. 25, in Union County.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will be in the auditorium at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Anna-Jonesboro National Bank sponsors the event.

SPIN is open to students and parents from all Union County high schools. Students and parents from Century High School at Ullin and Egyptian High School at Tamms also are invited.

Information will be provided about scholarships, financial aid and further education and career opportunities.

High school counselors and representatives of colleges, universities, the armed forces and local organizations are scheduled to participate. The bank will award $1,500 in scholarships at SPIN.

For more information, contact Stephanie Cox at 618-833-4546.