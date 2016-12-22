Spring registration underway at Shawnee

Spring 2017 registration is underway at Shawnee Community College. Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Classes are available at the college’s main campus near Ullin and at Shawnee Community College extension centers in Anna, Cairo and Metropolis.

The regular schedule of classes is available at the main campus and each of the extension centers.

The schedule also is available online at www.shawneecc.edu, click “current students,” then “course enrollment,” and then “course schedules” for the schedule of spring classes.

To register, students must complete four steps. The first step is to complete a student information form.

The next step is to complete placement testing, which is required by all prospective students prior to registering for classes.

Placement testing can be completed at the main campus on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing also is available at any of the extension centers by appointment.

The next step is to request a copy of high school completion to be sent directly to the college’s admissions office. Hand-carried copies are not considered official.

The last step is to schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor by calling 618-634-3397.

Regular spring classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, 2017.

The last day to register for spring classes is on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.

The last day to add a regular start class (for currently enrolled students) is Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

The college requests current students needing to sign-up for classes or speak with an advisor to schedule an appointment by calling 618-634-3397.

Extended registration hours are planned on Jan. 5, 9, 10 and 11 until 6:30 p.m. at the main campus and at all of the extension centers.

The main campus is scheduled to be open Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon for spring registration. Admissions, financial aid, testing and the bookstore are scheduled to be open on Jan. 7 as well.

Online spring courses are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23. Registration for those classes closes at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Late start classes are scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, with registration closing at 4 p.m. on Feb. 7.

For information about FAFSA completion, contact the college’s financial aid office at 618-634-3200, option number 1, then option number 2.

The first day to charge books in the college’s bookstore is Jan. 5. The final day is Feb. 17.

For more information about spring registration, call 618-634-3397 or www.shawneecc.edu.