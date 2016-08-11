Spring semester registration in progress at Shawnee College

Registration is underway for the spring semester at Shawnee Community College. Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.

Classes are available at the college’s main campus near Ullin.

Classes also are scheduled at Shawnee Community College extension centers in Anna, Cairo and Metropolis.

The regular schedule of classes is available at the main campus and each of the extension centers.

The schedule also is available online: Visit www.shawneecc.edu, click “current students,” then “course enrollment” and then “course schedules.”

The college noted that in order to register, potential students must complete four steps:

•First, complete a student information form.

•Second, complete placement testing, which is required by all prospective students prior to registering for classes. Placement testing can be completed at the main campus in Ullin Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing also is available at any of the extension centers by appointment.

•Next, request a copy of high school completion to be sent directly to the college’s admissions office. Hand-carried copies are not considered official.

•Last, schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor at 618-634-3397.

The deadline to register for spring classes has been set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The last day to add a regular start class for currently enrolled students is Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Extended registration hours are planned Jan. 5, 9, 10 and 11 until 6:30 p.m. at the main campus in Ullin and all of the extension centers.

Also, the main campus is scheduled to be open on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon for spring registration.

Admissions, registration, financial aid, testing and the bookstore also are scheduled to be open on that day as well.

Online spring courses are scheduled to begin on Jan. 23. Registration for those classes closes on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Late start classes are scheduled to begin on Feb. 6. Registration closes on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. for those courses.

To inquire about information regarding FAFSA completion, contact the college’s financial aid office at 618-634-3200, option 1, then option 2.

The first day to charge books in the college’s bookstore is Jan. 5 and the final day is Feb. 17.

For further information about SCC spring registration, call 618-634-3397 or visit www.shawneecc.edu.