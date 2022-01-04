Spring trout fishing season set to open

The 2022 Illinois spring trout fishing season is scheduled to open April 2 at 57 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.

Locations in the Southern Illinois area which are scheduled to be open for the spring trout season include:

Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond. Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake.

Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park. Randolph County: Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta.

All anglers must have a fishing license and an inland trout stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the armed forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

For more information about trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, visit https://www.ifishillinois.org.

Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date, IDNR noted.