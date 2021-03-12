St. Anne’s to host Carols at Candlelight

Carols at Candlelight performances are planned Sunday, Dec. 5, at historic St. Anne’s Church in Anna.

Back Porch Company will be featured. Performances are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who plan to attend are asked to wear a mask.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music. There is no charge to attend the come-and-go performances.

St. Anne’s Church is located in the 500 block of South Main Street in Anna.

Parking will be available at nearby Stinson Memorial Library. The library is half a block away from the church.