St. John’s Cemetery Association planning to host ice cream social

St. John’s Cemetery Association plans to host an ice cream social Saturday, July 21.

The social will be held outside at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Dongola. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

The menu will include fresh grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, soda, bottled water, homemade desserts and ice cream.

A quilt raffle also is planned. The raffle will feature a quilt donated by Joanne Dillow. Ticket prices will be $1 for one or six tickets for $5.

Money made at the ice cream social, along with donations to the St. John’s Cemetery Association, provide for the upkeep and maintenance of the St. John’s Cemetery.

Organizers noted that donations of desserts will be welcomed. They ask that donations be desserts which do not need refrigeration. Desserts can be dropped off after 4 p.m. at the site of the ice cream social.