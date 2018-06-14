Home / News / St. John's ice cream social planned

St. John's ice cream social planned

Thu, 06/14/2018 - 1:09pm admin

The St. John's Cemetery Association is planning to have an ice cream social on Saturday, June 16.

The social will be at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Mill Creek. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, bottled water, homemade desserts and ice cream.

A quilt raffle is planned. The quilt was made by Joanne Dillow. 

Money made at the social, along with donations to the association, provide for upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.

Donations of desserts are welcomed. Desserts which do not need to be refrigerated can be brought to the church any time after 4 p.m.

