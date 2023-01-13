St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visits slated

The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is scheduled to make several stops in the region.

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

Upcoming visits which are scheduled in the region include:

Sunday, Jan. 15, noon, Marion Cultural & Civic Center, Marion.

Monday, Jan. 16, noon, Paducah McCracken Convention & Expo Center, Paducah.

Monday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m., Osage Community Center, Cape Girardeau.

The Caravan gives fans outside of the St. Louis area a chance to get up close and personal with the Cardinals.

Current Cardinals players, alumni and broadcasters are featured.

Young people ages 15 and under will have an opportunity to receive one autograph from each current and former player who is part of the Caravan.

The emcee at the upcoming events in the region is scheduled to be Matt Pauley.

Current players who are scheduled to visit are Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and James Naile.

Cardinals alumni are set to be Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson.