State’s attorney’s office filed total of 3,980 cases

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Monday released an annual report.

The report reviews activities in the state’s attorney’s office for 2017.

Highlights in the annual report follow:

•A total of 3,980 cases were filed, including 307 felonies. Forty-seven people were sentenced to prison.

•The state’s attorney’s office collected more than $285,000 in fines and fees from criminal defendants. The total included more than $68,000 in restitution to crime victims.

•The office provided services and assistance to 767 crime victims.

•Expenditures in the state’s attorney’s office were almost $5,000 under budget.

The report also includes a variety of information regarding case filings and outlines the structure, staffing and funding of the office.

The annual report can be accessed in PDF format on the Union County state’s attorney’s office’s website at www.unioncountyil.gov/sa.