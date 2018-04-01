State’s attorney reports four persons sentenced

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported on Dec. 28 that four persons had been sentenced to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections on various charges.

Edward L. Whitford, 44, of Anna, has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a Class 2 felony.

Whitford will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, and must register as a sex offender for life.

Whitford committed an act of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13 years in February 2017.

Whitford was arrested in September 2017 as part of an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

John Windham Hitt , 44, of Cape Girardeau, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of theft, which is a Class 2 felony.

Hitt will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Hitt took possession of property from a rural Union County residence in October 2015.

Hitt was arrested in September 2017 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Lee Dickerson, 34, of Anna, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, which is a Class 2 felony.

Dickerson will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Dickerson was arrested in October 2017 by the Anna Police Department after taking a vehicle from the parking lot of an Anna business.

LaCharles M. Jones, 21, of Jonesboro, has been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a recommendation of impact incarceration, after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery, which is a Class 3 felony.

Jones slapped the buttocks of a customer in a Jonesboro business in November 2017.

Jones was arrested in November 2017 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Jones was also sentenced to serve a concurrent four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting to a petition for revocation of probation for the original offense of aggravated battery, which is a Class 3 felony.

Jones was arrested in May 2015 after touching the buttocks of a customer in an Anna business.

Jones was placed on probation in July 2015. Probation was revoked based upon the new offense.

Jones will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release in both cases.