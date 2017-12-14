State’s attorney reports four persons sentenced on various charges

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Dec. 5 reported that four persons had been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gina D. Summers, also known as Gina D. Cox, 48, of Marion, Ky., has been sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony, and will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Summers wrote eight separate fraudulent checks from an account that did not exist, payable to a local business over an 18-month period during and between the months of December 2013 and October 2014. The case was investigated by the Anna Police Department.

Robert E. Lutz, 60, of Anna, has been sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to one count of financial institution fraud, a Class 1 felony, and will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Lutz wrote multiple checks payable to local businesses within an 18-month period, knowing the checks to be fraudulent.

Lutz was arrested in September 2016 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas D. Horton, 24, of Dongola, has been sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, and will serve a three-year period of mandatory supervised release

Horton was arrested in November following a traffic stop conducted by the Jonesboro Police Department.

Horton was sentenced as a Class X offender, based upon prior criminal history.

Joshua S. Farner, 32, of Marion, has been sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 1 felony, and will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Farner took possession of multiple firearms from a rural Union County residence in August 2014. The case was investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.