State’s attorney, sheriff alert community about possible scams

Union County residents are being alerted about two scams which are targeting local community members.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds and Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel shared information about the scams.

Money Owed to IRS

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is alerting the public regarding an ongoing scam which has been targeting local residents.

An individual claiming affiliation with the “Internal Revenue Service” or “IRS” has placed unsolicited telephone calls to Union County residents, Edmonds stated in a news release.

The scammer is claiming that the citizen being called owes money to the IRS and will have a warrant issued if they do not provide payment.

Edmonds reminds the public “to never provide personal information such as bank account numbers or Social Security numbers over the phone to unsolicited callers.”

The IRS has addressed such scams recently and has reminded the public that the IRS will never:

•Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

•Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

•Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

•Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

•Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

Oil and Chipping Work

The Union County Sheriff’s Office on social media warned the community about a potential scam.

The sheriff’s office shared that the scam involves a person with “Mid State Contractors” who is working for the Union County Highway Department to do oil and chipping work.

“The person states that they have chips left over from a job and are offering to sell them oil and chip for their driveway,” the sheriff’s office advised.

The person is reported to be driving a red colored truck with a magnetic sign that has the company’s name on it.

“The public should know that the Union County Highway Department does not contract with any outside company to perform oil and chip work,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Community members who may have contact related to the scam are advised to contact the sheriff’s office immediately

Reporting Concerns

Members of the public with questions or reporting suspicious activity can call the Union County state’s attorney’s office at 833-7216 or the sheriff’s office at 833-5500.

The state’s attorney’s office also noted that information about protecting your identity is also available from the Federal Trade Commission at www.consumer.ftc.gov and from the Illinois attorney general’s office at http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/hotline.html or 1-866-999-5630.

Tax scams can be reported to the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484 or at treasury.gov/tigta.