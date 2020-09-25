State’s attorney, sheriff to monitor polling places

Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann and Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel have announced that their offices will again be monitoring Union County polling places on Election Day, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Klingemann and Harvel said in a news release that prosecutors and Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators will visit polling places throughout the county to ensure that voting rights are protected and that no improper activity occurs in or around polling places.

Personnel from the offices of the state’s attorney and the sheriff will be monitoring for anyone campaigning in or around polling places or otherwise interfering with the election process.

The state’s attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office will be working closely with Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer to respond to any suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.

Union County officials remind the public that violators could be arrested and face significant fines and jail or prison time.

Possible criminal violations could include:

Active campaigning and solicitation of votes in the polling place or within the 100 foot campaign free zone of the polling place.

Voters who try to leave the polling place with a ballot. Impersonating a registered voter.

Payment for a vote. Tampering with voting equipment. Illegal casting of votes.

Interfering with the voting process. Harassing the election judges. Harassing the voters. Illegal voter assistance or instruction.

Officials also are reminding members of the public about their rights regarding the election process.

If a voter’s registration is active and current, the voter does not need to show identification to vote.

If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot.

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union.

Voters have the right to register to vote and cast their vote at the same time up to and including on Election Day. Same-day registration and voting are available at the Union County Courthouse, which is located at 309 W. Market St. in Jonesboro – and not at regular polling places.

Polls are scheduled to be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The state’s attorney and sheriff said that members of the public who have questions or concerns regarding activities taking place at any Union County polling place should contact the Union County clerk’s office at 833-5711, the Union County state’s attorney’s office at 833-7216 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 833-5500.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Sept. 24 (today) at the Union County Courthouse. Voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voting will be in the community room on the first floor of the courthouse.

County officials said that cncerns about voting also can be addressed to:

The Illinois State Board of Elections, phone 217-782-4141.

The Illinois attorney general’s office, phone 1-800-559-6812.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, phone 618-628-3700.

The FBI, phone 618-397-4401.

The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, phone 1-800-253-3931, email voting.section@usdoj.gov.