State’s June jobless rate at lowest point in 12 years

The Illinois Department of Employment Security, IDES, reported that the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent in June.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 18,100 jobs, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.

The May job gain was revised down slightly from its initial report to show a smaller gain: 7,700 jobs, compared to 8,600 jobs.

Job growth accelerated in the April to June period, posting average monthly gains of 9,500 jobs over the three-month period, which was more than the six-month average monthly gain of 7,500 jobs between January and June.

“June’s payroll gain is the largest in 12 months and the third largest in 24 months,” IDES director Jeff Mays said.

“Illinois’ unemployment rate held steady in June and stands at its lowest point in 12 years.”

In June, the three industry sectors with the largest gains in employment were government, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

The state’s unemployment rate was 0.3 of a percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June, which rose to 4.0 percent.