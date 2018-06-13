State alliance designates 16 Illinois Bicentennial wines

Sixteen wines from 13 wineries across the state have been designated by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, IGGVA, as official Bicentennial Illinois-grown rosés.

Dry to semi-dry rosé was chosen as the featured style because Illinois producers are developing these world-class wines from a variety of grapes that are successfully grown in both Northern and Southern Illinois.

There are nearly 1,500 grape-bearing acres of land in the state.

In 2017, Illinois wine makers produced 2.4 million gallons of wine.

On June 1, Gov. Bruce Rauner joined the Danenberger family in New Berlin to uncork their vineyards’ Illinois Bicentennial Rosé.

“Illinois is home to more than 72,000 farms, and the Bicentennial Rosé recognizes our rich agricultural heritage by featuring vineyards from across the state,” Rauner said.

“As we celebrate 200 years of remarkable productivity, we raise a glass to the Illinoisans who have cultivated our lands and built up their businesses throughout the decades so that we could become a national leader in agriculture.”

In 1987, Danenberger Family Vineyards became one of Illinois’ nearly 10,000 Centennial Farms, an agricultural property owned by the same family of lineal or collateral descendants for at least 100 years.

“We are so honored to be named one of the official bicentennial wines for the State of Illinois,” Danenberger Family Vineyards winemaker Susan Sullivan Danenberger said.

“I am proud of my family’s heritage on our centennial farm and that we are continuing the tradition by making local Illinois wine. So many people have supported us along the way, so we’d like to say thank you to our amazing patrons and the local community for enjoying our wine and sharing our vision.”

“The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance is proud to have the Danenberger Family Vineyards selected as one of the 13 bicentennial wineries,” said Cindi Fleischli, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Alliance.

“Visitors to the bicentennial activities that each winery is hosting this year will become a part of Illinois history by attending the events.”

The following 16 wines were selected as Bicentennial Illinois-grown rosés:

Alto Vineyards: 2017 Rosato, Alto Pass.

August Hill Winery: 2017 La Belle Rosé, Peru.

August Hill Winery: Chambourcin Rosé, Peru.

Blue Sky Vineyards: White Chambourcin, Makanda.

Danenberger Family Vineyards: LoveLocks 2017 Chambourcin Dry Rosé, New Berlin.

Galena Cellars: Chambourcin Rosé, Galena.

Galena Cellars: Frontenac Gris, Galena.

Galena Cellars: Vineyard Rosé, Galena.

Hidden Lake Winery: Chambourcin Rosé, Aviston.

Kite Hill Vineyards: Rosé, Carbondale.

Massbach Ridge Winery: 2017 Sunrise Red Rosé Wine, Elizabeth.

Prairie State Winery: Chambourcin Rosé, Genoa.

Spirit Knob Winery: Day’s End, Ursa.

StarView Vineyards: Dry Rosé, Cobden.

Twelve Oaks Vineyard: Chambourcin Rosé, Carlyle.

West of Wise Winery: Rosé, Petersburg.

All 13 of the featured wineries will be celebrating the Illinois Bicentennial with events and activities throughout the year.

Information about the activities is available online at illinoiswine.com.

On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the union. The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration.