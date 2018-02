WSIU-TV and WSIU Radio, the public media stations of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, plan to broadcast Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s annual State of the Budget Address to the Illinois General Assembly.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday, Feb. 14, on WSIU-TV 8.1, WUSI-TV 16.1, and WSIU Radio 91.9 FM, 90.3 FM and 88.9 FM.

Live audio from the speech will also be available on WSIU.org.