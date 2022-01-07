State fair poultry shows canceled

Both junior and open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will be canceled for 2022 as a result of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The decision was announced by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition.

Rules and entry requirements will be available online at www.illinoisstatefair.info.

County fair 4-H junior poultry shows started the season with a virtual format and will continue throughout the entire county fair season.