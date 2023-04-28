State of Illinois awards tourism grant funding

Eighty-nine projects throughout Illinois have been awarded $22.5 million in grant funding through the state’s Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program. The grant funds were announced April 7 in Chicago.

The grant awards were announced by Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, DCEO, legislators and leaders in the tourism industry

Designed to support local festivals and attractions and drive tourism across the state, Illinois increased the funding available from $15 million to $22.5 million in order to support additional attractions.

The additional $7.5 million was secured during the Illinois General Assembly legislative session in early January 2023 and the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA.

This second round of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program provides grant funding to localities, organizations, and businesses for a broad range of tourism-related improvements, events and activities.

Grant awards range from $15,000 to $500,000, with an average award of $250,000 for a total of $22.5 million.

Southern Illinois area project recipients included:

Southern Illinois Airport Authority, Murphysboro, $142,500, funding for the Cascade of Colors event at the Southern Illinois Airport Authority.

Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc., Metropolis, $106,350, funding for the Metropolis Superman Celebration and the Fort Massac Encampment.

City of Carbondale, $500,000, for improvements to the Superblock, a sports multi-complex owned by the city.

The latest grants build upon $10 million in funding through the first round of the grant program provided to 40 localities across the state.