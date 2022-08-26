Home / Home

State jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in July

Fri, 08/26/2022 - 5:26pm admin

The Illinois Department of Employment Security, IDES, on Thursday, Aug. 18, reported the state’s  unemployment rate fell 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.4 percent in July.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 31,200 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, BLS, and released by IDES. 

The June unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.5 percent. 

The state’s unemployment rate was 0.9 of a percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for July, which was 3.5 percent. That was down 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous month. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here