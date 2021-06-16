State legislator announces summer reading program

A Southern Illinois state legislator has announced the start of the 2021 “Once Upon a Time” summer reading program for students in 1st through 4th grades.

“This year, I’m excited to once again sponsor my summer reading program for elementary students in 1st through 4th grades,” State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said in a news release.

“I’m encouraging students to make a special effort to include reading in their summer activities. I love to read. Reading for enjoyment is very healthy for children and adults.

“This year I’m joining with my colleagues Rep. Dave Severin and Rep. Paul Jacobs offering some great prizes that we know students will be excited to earn.”

Students in 1st through 4th grade who read eight books this summer will be eligible for an official Certificate of Congratulations from the Illinois House of Representatives, a coupon for a free small custard and one free ticket to a Southern Illinois Miners baseball game at Rent One Park in Marion on Friday, Aug. 6.

Students who reside in the 115th, 117th and 118th state representative districts in Southern Illinois are eligible to participate.

A printable form can be found online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EUHXMdNMBqJF4APh0-RGRatmd2SLI3gB/view?u....

Students who read eight books can mail completed summer reading program forms to State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, 2 N. Vine St., Suite 5A, Harrisburg, Ill. 62946, or email digital copies to Windhorst@ILHousegGOP.org.