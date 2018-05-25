State officials urge everyone to buckle up

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, and Illinois State Police, ISP, were teaming up with more than 160 law enforcement agencies throughout the state in the national Border to Border mobilization.

The goal of Border to Border was to send a unified message that riding or driving without a seat belt will not be tolerated.

Increased patrols and seat belt enforcement zones were planned along major interstates, state border crossings and hundreds of well-traveled local roads.

The mobilization was scheduled to start Monday evening, May 21, and extends through Memorial Day.

With their counterparts in Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin, IDOT and ISP were enforcing seat belt laws through the national Border to Border effort, with a heightened presence planned between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

Organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign, the initiative is bringing together the power of 10,000 agencies across the nation to reinforce seat belt use as the most effective strategy to avoid injury or death if you are involved in a crash.

IDOT and ISP urge Illinois motorists to keep these tips in mind when they travel this summer:

•Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt positions you in the vehicle safely, works with air bags to protect you and slows the body down to minimize injury.

•Sober up. Alcohol and drugs inhibit your ability to operate a vehicle. Do not use them and then get behind the wheel.

•Slow down. Speed drastically increases the risk of injury or death in a crash.

•Phone down. Texting and talking on a cell phone is not only dangerous, it is illegal in Illinois.