State police announce realignment, creation of new investigative zone

The Illinois State Police, ISP, Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, on Monday, April 20, unveiled plans to realign zones and add an investigative zone in Southern Illinois.

The state police said in a news release that the purpose of the realignment is to provide an increased ISP investigative presence in the Metro East and Southern Illinois areas.

The action follows the issuing of an executive order by Gov. JB Pritzker which reestablished the DCI.

“Under this realignment, ISP DCI will be better prepared to maintain collaborative relationships with our local law enforcement partners and support DCI missions in Southern Illinois,” ISP director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release.

“ISP DCI’s new investigative zones will allow us to more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity.”

Under the previous DCI plan, DCI Zone 7 was comprised of 33 counties, making it geographically the largest zone in the state.

The state police said this created a challenge to maintain collaborative relationships with local law enforcement partners throughout the area.

The realignment and addition of an investigative zone will allow for a better managed and engaged investigative presence, officials said.

In addition, DCI Zone 6 in Collinsville historically handled the most homicides of any zone in the state, primarily in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The realignment and expansion will allow for the continuation of investigative support of Metro East homicide cases by reducing the number of counties and the geographic area covered by the zone.

After a needs-based review requested by Kelly, DCI Command recommended:

•Removing Bond and Clinton counties from Zone 6.

•Splitting Zone 7 into two separate work units.

•Creating Zone 8, which will cover 19 counties in southeast Illinois.

DCI Zone 6 will now cover Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties. Zone 6 headquarters will remain in Collinsville.

DCI Zone 7 will cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin counties. Zone 7 headquarters will remain in Du Quoin.

The newly created DCI Zone 8 will cover Bond, Clinton, Marion, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White, Saline and Gallatin counties. Zone 8 headquarters will be based in Effingham, with satellite offices in Centralia and Carmi.