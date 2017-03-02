State police announce Super Bowl weekend enforcement plans

Illinois State Police, ISP, District 22 early this week rolled out enforcement plans for the 51st Super Bowl weekend.

ISP troopers will strictly enforce “Fatal 4” moving violations, which includes driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt compliance, but will place an emphasis on impaired driving.

During the 50th Super Bowl weekend in 2016, ISP troopers issued 2,494 “Fatal 4” citations statewide, 200 of which were alcohol related arrests, nearly double the 105 alcohol arrests during the 49th Super Bowl weekend in 2015.

District 22 plans to conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas throughout the weekend.

“If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over,” interim District 22 commander Lt. Michael Alvey advised in a news release.

Alvey reminds area residents “to celebrate responsibly, obey the speed limit, and refrain from using wireless devices while driving.

“Alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends.”

Alvey added that the state police are reminding motorists “to help keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab or using a ride share service. Everyone wins when we all make it home safe.”