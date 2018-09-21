State police conducting nighttime enforcement patrols in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is conducting nighttime enforcement patrols in Union County during September.

Plans for the patrols were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of the district.

Alvey said the patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state police noted that the number of unrestrained drivers who are killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher during the nighttime.

When failure to use a safety belt is combined with impaired driving, the result means even more traffic deaths during nighttime hours.

Alevy said that officers are strictly enforcing violations which include driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving, and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicles crashes in Illinois.

More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

Alvey stated that the nighttime enforcement patrols allow officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure that everyone is buckled up.

The patrols are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.