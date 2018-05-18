State police highlight district activities for April

Illinois State Police District 22 has released a review of activities for April.

The district includes Union, Johnson, Pope, Massac, Hardin, Pulaski and Alexander counties.

The following statistics were included in the report for the month:

District 22 officers responded to 86 calls for service.

Officers issued 534 citations and 1,096 written warnings-arrested.

Five motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, DUI.

District 22 officers handled 32 crashes during the month.

A total of 638 motor carrier safety inspections were conducted; 37 inspections led to either the driver or the vehicle being placed out of service for safety violations.

A total of 128 motorists were assisted on the side of the road.

Officers made 25 criminal arrests.

The following citations were issued for what are termed as “Fatal Four” violations:

DUI, five. Speeding, 216. Occupant restraint, 99. Distracted driving, 57.

The District 22 safety education officer made 15 presentations to 465 people, including area students, school staff members, parents and residents.

Scott’s Law

District 22 continues to remind motorists who travel on area highways about Scott’s Law, “The Move Over Law.”

The law requires motorists to reduce the speed of their vehicle, to yield the right of way by changing lanes away from an authorized emergency vehicle and to proceed with due regard to safety and traffic conditions.