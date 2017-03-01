State police highlight efforts to promote safety, quality of life

During November, Illinois State Police District 22 personnel worked to promote public safety as a way to improve the quality of life in the state.

The officers in District 22 patrol and handle calls for service in the Southern Illinois counties of Union, Johnson, Pope, Massac, Hardin, Pulaski and Alexander.

During the month of November District 22 officers:

Responded to 102 calls for service.

Issued 511 citations and 652 written warnings.

Arrested seven motorists for driving under the influence.

Handled 71 crashes, including one fatal accident.

Conducted 242 motor carrier safety inspections, of which 23 inspections led to either the driver or vehicle being placed out of service for safety violations.

Assisted 103 motorists on the side of the road.

Made nine criminal arrests.

State police also noted the number of citations issued for what are termed as “Fatal Four” violations:

DUI: seven. Speeding 319. Occupant restraint 49. Distracted driving: nine.

District 22 officers want to remind the public while they are traveling on the roadways of Illinois to follow Scotts Law, “The Move Over Law,” which requires motorists to:

Reduce the speed of your vehicle.

Yield the right of way by changing lanes away from the authorized emergency vehicle.

Proceed with due regard to safety and traffic conditions.